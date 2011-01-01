Signed in as:
filler@godaddy.com
Signed in as:
filler@godaddy.com
When booking add-on's be sure to add your appointment times accordingly. (ie. If you're booking a service for 60 minutes at 1:00pm and your add on service is 30 minutes, stagger the appointment and make sure the add on is booked at the next time block which would be 60 minutes after. Your two appointment times would be 1:00pm and 2:00pm.
Lei's Naturals is a natural hair stylist that believes in a minimalist approach to hair care. Our philosophy is centered around the following principles:
At Lei's Naturals, we believe that natural hair is beautiful hair, and we are committed to helping our clients achieve their hair goals in a natural and healthy way.
At Lei's Naturals, we offer a range of services that are designed to help you achieve your hair goals in a natural and healthy way. Our services include:
At Lei's Naturals, we believe that healthy hair is beautiful hair, and we are committed to helping our clients achieve their hair goals in a natural and healthy way. Whether you're looking for a new natural hair style or need help maintaining your locs, we are here to help. Book your appointment today and let us help you achieve your best hair yet!
We use cookies to analyze website traffic and optimize your website experience. By accepting our use of cookies, your data will be aggregated with all other user data.